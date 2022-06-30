Timothy Buck has been elected chairman of the Lawrence County Democratic Committee.
The vote was taken at the committee’s June 13 reorganizational meeting.
Other officers elected were Juliann Galmarini Mangino as vice chair, Kristin Green as secretary and Clara Germani as treasurer.
The elected officers will be serving their first four-year term. The officers are elected by the 150 members of the Democratic Precinct Committee of Lawrence County.
The Democratic Committee is the local arm of the State Democratic Committee and is involved in policy making, getting out the vote, voter registration and general Democratic outreach.
“We appreciated all the support at the reorganization meeting,” Buck said.
“It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve you as the chairman along with the new vice chair, secretary and treasurer. We will be looking for volunteers for the needed committees.
“To move forward in a meaningful, productive manner we need all local Democratic groups as well as other surrounding county Democratic parties to be involved. We can make a difference working together.”
The Lawrence County Democratic Committee plans to be an inclusive organization, dedicating significant time and effort to outreach while engaging like-minded voters who support the policies and agenda of the Democratic Party.
“This coming election may be the most significant in Pennsylvania in half a century,” Mangino said.
“Human rights are under attack, and the Democratic Party must stand tall.”
The county committee plans to have monthly meetings open to all Democrats who are interested in this fall’s election. To stay informed, search LawrenceCountyDems on Facebook and join the group or call the Lawrence County Democratic Party office at (724) 510-7077.
The committee also is in the process of creating a new website, Instagram and Twitter page.
