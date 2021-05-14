A special public outdoor ceremony is planned Monday in remembrance for Lawrence County's fallen law enforcement officers.
The ceremony will take place at noon at the Fraternal Order of Police memorial outside of the New Castle police station on Grant Street. The keynote speaker will be New Castle Mayor Chris Frye.
The observance marks National Police Week 2021, designated to honor and remember all law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as police week.
During this week, communities across the United States honor their police who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as a the family members, friends and fellow officers they left behind.
Since the first reported police death in 1786, more than 22,000 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty. Currently there are 22,217 names engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Lawrence County's list includes 10 names which will be read in roll call at the ceremony.
For more information about National Police Week, visit www.nleomf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.