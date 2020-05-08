Local businesses awaken for start of yellow phase

After nearly two months under caution, local businesses around the county took the green flag on the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery on Friday.
North Mill Street neighbors The Pokeberry Exchange and Germani’s Jewelers were among those looking forward to opening their doors to the public once more.
Germani’s owner Joseph Cioffi geared up by offering curbside service earlier this week. Even prior to that, he created something he knew he’d needed for a long time: a website.
“We’ve been working on that over the pandemic,” he said, noting that the site just went live this week. “We’ve been wanting to do that for years, and we finally had a little bit of time to start on it.
“That’s something that’s going to help us because I’m thinking this is going to come back again. Once everybody starts getting out and kind of forgetting about it, it’s going to hit again.”
Cioffi will limit the number of people inside his store to three at a time, and they must wear masks. He has hung Plexiglass barriers throughout the store for additional protection.
Despite the need for such precautions, Cioffi is glad to be doing business once more.
“Easter is a big day for us, no doubt, and we missed that,” he said. “Now Mother’s Day is coming up Sunday, and that’s a really big holiday for us. I think Friday and Saturday, it’s going to be pretty crazy in here. I just hope that everybody does the right thing.”
Right next door, Pokeberry Exchange owner Susan Linville is going to take a couple of extra days before reopening on Tuesday. She will have hand sanitizer available, require the wearing of masks and trim her hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I’m worried because I’m in my 60s, and I don’t want to put myself in jeopardy,” she said.
Nonetheless, she’ll be glad to be returning to her eclectic gift shop at the corner of North and North Mill.
“We’re losing money,” she said. “Even though we own the building, we still have bills, utilities and a small mortgage on it. All those have to be paid whether we’re open or not.
“And I’m going a little stir crazy. My husband works at LCCAP and he can work from home, so we haven’t lost his income. And he’s an introvert, so he’s happy as a clam. I’m a little more extroverted. I’d like to see a few people once in a while.”
Although it will be a few more days yet before the first customer walks through her doors, Linville already has her first order.
“We have these catnip toys we sell,” she said. “Somebody stuck a little paper folded up in my mailbox saying ‘I could use some of those catnip toys if you’re going to be open anytime soon.’ So I called and said, ‘We’re going to be open Tuesday. I’ll save some catnip toys for you.’”
Flowers n’ All on Route 422 in Pulaski Township had curtailed its in-person business during the coronavirus shutdown, but its bakery and flower arranging and delivery remained open throughout because it was deemed essential businesses, according to owner Ronda Miller.
Miller also operates a gift shop on the premises, which has been closed, but she anticipates opening Friday in time for Mother’s Day.
“I’m a full-service florist,” she said, and her shop has a lot of gifts and fresh and artificial flowers for sale. When the doors open, she intends to enforce social distancing, allowing only one customer at a time on the flowers side, and face masks are required.
“When each person leaves I wipe down everything they touch — the door, the credit card machine and the counter — with a disinfectant,” Miller said. The delivery drivers also wear masks.
When she resumes full business, the store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Local distilleries and wineries will remain open Friday including Neshannock-based winery Fractured Grape, but will still be restricted.
“We will be open, but not as normal,” said Walter Novosel, president and winemaker at Nova Cellars Winery, Fractured Grape Wine Cellars and Knockin Noggin Cidery & Winery.
Fractured has been producing hand sanitizer since mid-March and will continue to do so Friday in addition to selling its wines and ciders.
In order to maintain a safe environment for both employees and customers, masks and social distancing will continue to be required.
“We cannot have our inside space open so things aren’t changing much for us Friday,” Novosel said.
The businesses will continue as delivery or pickup only.
Approximately $35,000 has been raised from selling sanitizer to support Operation Grape, which is a nonprofit group that takes mission trips to the Dominican Republic.
They have also donated over 10,000 ounces of sanitizer for hospitals and others on the front line.
It’s also been a long several weeks for car dealerships, but Friday is a new day.
As part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan for 24 counties, dealership showrooms are one of several types of businesses allowed to welcome customers back.
Mike Hietsch, general manager of Phil Fitts Ford in Neshannock Township, said the last several weeks of having different parts of the dealership opened — like the service and parts department — has been sort of a test run in preparation for when sales resume. In fact, he said he and his team have it down to a science.
Hietsch said a company was hired to disinfect the entire building. There are also gloves, masks, steering wheel covers, seat covers and disinfectant available for customers. Plexiglass barriers have been put up to limit interaction during the paperwork process.
“The phone’s been ringing off the hook, 100 percent,” Hietsch said of eager customers. “We’ve been allowed to do the online sales for the last two weeks.”
He added the overwhelming majority of negotiations over the last five years have been over the internet.
“Once they’re here, it’s 90 percent done,” he added. “With a used car, it’s difficult. With a new one, it’s easy.”
For those still wanting to take a test drive, all vehicles will be wiped down in all the high-touch areas like the steering wheel, turn signals and gear shift before and after each ride.
“I can get someone a very exceptional deal without having to touch them,” Hietsch said. “We sure as heck don’t want there to be a second wave and we’re doing everything humanly possible to prevent it from happening.”
Michael Mansour, owner of Car Connection Superstore in Union Township, doesn’t have the same luxury with used cars.
For the last two weeks, Mansour and other used car dealers across Pennsylvania could resume sales, but only online. That poses a problem with a customer who wants to take a test drive before driving off the lot with a previously owned vehicle.
In addition, anyone bringing a car in for service couldn’t trade in the vehicle for a used one if the owner wanted a test drive first. Because of that, business was lost to Ohio, Mansour said, which had more relaxed rules for dealerships.
Regardless, his showroom will be open Friday.
“It’s nice to get our feet planted again and have the ability to conduct business,” Mansour said. “I’m not so sure it’s normal business, but it’s a good feeling to assist and service customers again.”
He added the building has been sanitized and other safety precautions will be kept.
“It’s going to be like opening up a new business. I’m excited,” Mansour said. “It’s like starting all over again.”
(The News’ Dan Irwin, Debbie Wachter, Maria Basileo and Pete Sirianni contributed to this story.)
