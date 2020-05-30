By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
New Castle resident James Clause was back lifting at Body Structures Fitness in Westgate Plaza on Friday.
Downtown, Frosty Fruehstorfer was able to get a haircut.
It was all part of a return to a bit of normalcy Friday as Lawrence County was one of 17 Pennsylvania counties to move into Gov. Tom Wolf’s “green” phase of reopening. Under the transition to green, restaurants are allowed to host dine-in customers and gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted.
And yes, barber shops, hair salons and gyms are permitted to open for the first time in about 11 weeks.
“The first two or three weeks are going to be rough,” Phil Sunseri said at his North Street barber shop while giving Fruehstorfer a trim. “After that, it should be OK. Everybody wants a haircut yesterday.”
While Clause and others returning to workout aren’t required to wear masks, those getting their hair done must wear a facial covering. Haircuts are by appointment only, and customers are to wait outside until it’s their time slot. When a customer called Sunseri, who’s in his 60th year cutting hair, for an appointment, the earliest he could be squeezed in was late next week.
“I’m booked up through next Friday, solidly booked,” Sunseri said, adding he was talked into opening early on Saturday for an earlier-than-normal appointment. On Monday, when he’s normally closed, Sunseri said he has an appointment for an election poll worker who begged for a haircut before Tuesday’s primary.
Wellness and workout facilities, like restaurants, are operating at 50 percent capacity for guests. Places like casinos, shopping malls and theaters are also open at half capacity.
Log In
