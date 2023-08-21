Interested? •“Chuck Tanner and the Pittsburgh Pirates” is scheduled to be released Monday through The Hi…

Dale Perelman was looking for a change of pace.

The local author of historical tomes had focused his last two books on events surrounding mysterious and even grisly killings.

“They were about serial killers,” said Perelman, referring to his looks at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles and the 1978 Kadunce slayings on New Castle’s North Side (He believes Frank Costal, one of two men convicted in the latter homicides, likely had additional blood on his hands).

“This time, I wanted to do a positive book.”

It didn’t take him long to settle on a subject.

“Chuck Tanner and the Pittsburgh Pirates” is being released this week, focusing on the legendary New Castle native who the Society for American Baseball Research describes as “an eternal optimist who was known as baseball’s Mr. Sunshine.”

“Everyone I spoke with,” Perelman said, “they would start out with, ‘He had the firmest handshake I ever had,’ then ‘He was the most positive motivator I’ve ever known.”

Perelman’s book charts Tanner’s life from his childhood and athletic stardom at Shenango High School (where the baseball field now bears his name) and his dogged determination to play Major League Baseball, through such triumphs as hitting a home run on the first pitch of his first big-league at-bat, turning the woeful Chicago White Sox into a contender as manager (with the help of Wampum native Dick Allen) and riding herd over a ‘Fam-A-Lee” of talented players with wildly disparate personalities to lead the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates to a World Series title.

But there were also the hard times, not only as he grew up and while trying to raise a family on minor league pay and scheduling, but also after he had reached the pinnacle of success.

That portion of Tanner’s life, chronicled in the second half of Perelman’s book, begins even as he was enjoying his greatest triumph: his mother passed away midway through the World Series.

With encouragement from his wife, Barbara, and his father, Chuck Sr., Tanner continued to manage the team, leading the Bucs back from a 3-1 series deficit to take the title.

Tanner would continue to manage the Pirates for six more years, becoming in 1983 just the 35th manager to win 1,000 games. But a gradual downhill slide had begun.

Pittsburgh experienced losing seasons in 1984 and 1985, a pain made even more ignominious by a 1985 Major League Baseball cocaine scandal, in which several active and past Pirates were called to testify before a grand jury, leading to what became known as the Pittsburgh drug trials.

Tanner was fired at the end of the 1985 campaign, and although he would be quickly snatched up by the struggling Atlanta Braves as their manager, a dearth of talent there translated into a lack of success, and Tanner was fired midway through the 1988 campaign.

Even such downturns, though, could not defuse Tanner’s effervescence, and he remained in baseball in positions with Milwaukee and Cleveland, and later, even the Pirates. In 1998, though, his wife suffered a heart attack and stroke, Perelman writes, and ended up being confined to a wheelchair. Her care became Tanner’s primary focus until her death in 2006.

Despite the inescapable melancholy of his book’s final chapters, Perelman said it was this part of the Tanner story that he enjoyed writing most.

“I liked the second half better than the first, because I think it showed more of what kind of a person he was, what kind of a husband he wanted to be,” Perelman said. “The first half was interesting, but it was easy to pick up because it was all out there, in the papers, in the records. And I liked interviewing the former Pirates (particularly John Candelaria and Kent Tekulve, who offered the most stories about their former skipper).

“But I sort of got to the heart of the guy in the last chapters. And that was good.”

Perelman reports the time that Tanner’s son, Bruce, arrived at Jameson Care Center to see his mother and found his father caring not only for her, but also feeding another woman who no one was helping.

According to Perelman, Bruce Tanner told him that it was during this period that he really got to know his father.

“We bonded with baseball as I got older …” Perelman quotes Bruce as saying, “but when mom got ill and he took such good care of her, I learned to admire him for the fine human being he was.”

Tanner passed away Feb, 11, 2011, at age 82, but even as family mourned his passing at the R. Cunningham Funeral Home, more evidence of the beloved husband, father and baseball legend surfaced.

Perelman recounts the story of a man — his identity unknown to this day — who arrived as visiting hours ended, apologizing for his tardiness and explaining that he had driven in from out of town.

The man told Tanner’s family of a time when he was in a bar, depressed and considering suicide, when a man sat down on the stool next to him and, identifying himself only as “Chuck,” listened to the man’s problems and helped him regain hope. It wasn’t until after “Chuck” left that someone came up to him and explained who he’d been talking with.

Having changed his entire outlook on life, the man told Tanner’s family, “How could I not come tonight and pay my respects.”

“I thought that was a beautiful story,” Perelman said.

The life of such a man, he explained, deserved an in-depth examination.

“There was never a book on Chuck,” Perelman said. “There were articles and other short comments. I felt that he was deserving of a book, and that it would be a good book for New Castle.”