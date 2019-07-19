MP Coney Island on Wilmington Road is getting a fresh coat of paint this summer with a mural featuring the restaurant’s history.
“They had this red and white striped wallpaper for a while,” said Woodrow Cowher, the artist painting the mural. “A lot of people were nostalgic about it. ... They just wanted to change it up.”
Cowher, who worked at the restaurant while attending high school, was commissioned by the owner, Dr. Angelo Mitsos, to paint two interior walls, using historical photos for reference such as one of Greek immigrants and founders George Papazickos and John Mitsos.
Papazickos and Mitsos opened the first MP Coney Island, originally named Coney Island Lunch, in 1923 on West Washington Street in Union Township. The location featuring the new mural opened in April 1972.
“Whenever you can attach the history of something, especially something that has a local interest to it, you can get some local pride,” Cowher said.
Cowher, who did his first mural at 14 years old, says it will take another two weeks to complete.
“I’ll come in here around 9:30 p.m. before they close and usually stay until like one or two,” said Cowher.
Cowher recently finished illustrating a children’s book by Mohawk Elementary School’s librarian Amy Buckley called, “Paulie Ann,” soon to be published by Pokeberry Press, a micro-publisher in New Castle.
“I know what he does in the murals and around the county is really impressive, but I know that this is something new and different for him,” Buckley said. “This is a whole new other branch of his art tree.”
The Mohawk native sketched scenes on paper before finishing them, using computer software, according to Buckley.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” Cowher said about illustrating.
Although he’s been selling portrait pieces since he was 11-years-old, Cowher graduated in 2015 from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in business economics and finance.
“Whenever I got a job outside of college, I ended up with a lot of free time. I went back to do a little more artwork,” Cowher said. “When I started doing more (art) work and started posting it online, people started hitting me up and asking me to do stuff for them.”
In addition to having a business painting commissioned art for clients, Cowher hosts a podcast called “Dirty History” and illustrates for “Philosophy Now,” a London-based magazine.
“Coney Island is kind of an institution in New Castle,” Cowher said. “This is a place where a lot of people have nostalgia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.