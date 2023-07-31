Local amusement park history highlighted in national tour

There are those who live in New Castle who remember when an amusement park was open in Cascade Park.
There are those in Ellwood City who might have ancestors who may have attended Rock Point Park in the late 1800s to early 1900s.
While the parks have long since closed, there are remnants of both that residents and visitors can still see and admire.
It was those artifacts and those stories of community parks from years past that drew members from The National Amusement Park Historical Association on Friday to Lawrence County.
Members who signed up for the five-day ParkHop23 tour got the chance to visit both areas.
The leader of the ParkHop23 tour was Michael Costello, who serves as marketing and publication head and one of five board directors for the association. Costello, who grew up in Ellwood City, has been a historian of Cascade Park for over 20 years.
The group first arrived in the area of the former Rock Point Park, which is now part of a recreational spot, Rock Point, which is owned by Wild Waterways Conservancy.
Rock Point Park was an amusement park from 1885 to 1912. Some remnants of the park remain, such as the concrete pool used for one of the rides.
“It’s a well-kept Lawrence County secret,” Costello said.
Everett Bleakney, the second vice president for the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, was on hand to provide more background history to the group.
Following the visit, the tourists visited Cascade Park.
Cascade was an amusement park from 1897 to 1981. Some remnants remain, such as the carousel pavilion.
Costello said tourists saw other former features, such as the remains of the old Comet roller coaster.
The group was joined by Andrew Henley, the president of the Lawrence County Historical Society, who provided the group with more history of the park, which turned 125 years old in 2022.
Costello said Anthony DiThomas, the owner of Nina’s Italian Ice, was recognized for having the last operating concession stand from the old amusement park days.
“We shared a photo from our archives of his stand, in the 1970s, before the amusement park closed,” Costello said. “We also surprised our members by buying Italian ice for everyone from his stand. He opened an hour early for our group which was awesome.”
Costello said the visits to those former park areas were interesting to the group because it was the first time the association, which is dedicated to preserving local amusement parks, visited parks that had closed down, gaining a new perspective.
