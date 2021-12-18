The following agencies have announced days when they will be closed for the holidays.
•The Lawrence County courthouse and county government offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27, and on Dec. 31.
•The ACTS office will be closed Dec. 23 through 25 in observance of Christmas. The ACTS vans will not be running on those days. The ACTS office additionally will be closed Dec. 30 and 31 and Jan 1. The vans will be running on Dec. 30, but not on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.
