No matter who you ask, the answer is different but yet the same.
Collectively among Lawrence County’s seven athletic directors (the position is currently open at Laurel), the sentiment seems to be move ahead cautiously and then hope for the best when it comes to high school sports resuming this fall.
The group is cautiously optimistic — with an emphasis on the word caution.
SAM FLORA,
NEW CASTLE
“This is all very complicated,” New Castle athletic director Sam Flora said. “I am on a group text with a lot of other ADs from around the WPIAL and as far as football goes, everyone thinks we will play — but the big question is how we’re going to do it.
“There are so many guidelines,” he added. “It’s very detailed. We have to think about things like busing and how we pull off transporting so many people to one away game. It may come down to having a travel team for football where you take your starters and a group of small subs.
“The bands and cheerleaders may not be able to travel. But that is down the road. The only thing we’re worrying about right now is conditioning. Golf and cross country are not really an issue. The big thing right now is football. I do know it’s going to be a nightmare for trainers.”
Another question is are the numbers going to be down,” he added. “Will there be some parents out there who will not let their kids play.
“You have to have high school sports but just how are you going to do it?”
CURT AGOSTINELLI,
ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
Ellwood athletic director Curt Agostinelli was quite optimistic regarding football.
“One hundred percent, we are playing,” Agostinelli said of the possibility football happens this fall. “I know everything that is going around us right now. But someone has to be on the positive side.
“We’re playing football, soccer, golf, tennis, cross country. Everything. We have the pandemic going right now. But at some point we have to start living our lives. As far as I’m concerned, we’re playing.”
Agostinelli acknowledged the protocol for keeping everyone safe.
“I can’t guarantee it will be exactly the same as other schools. We’ll be taking temperatures as soon as they come in the door. We’ll hand sanitize them and do our due diligence to keep them safe. It’s time to go.”
LEN RICH,
LAUREL
Rich is helping oversee the sports programs at Laurel as the district searches for an athletic director.
“I think the high school federations will mirror what the colleges do,” Rich said. “Will contact sports be allowed? If so, you’re probably looking at reduced-capacity seating. Does that mean testing? Temperature checks? Just a lot to think about. There are more questions than answers right now.
“And I think there’s something else to think about,” he added. “Our Lawrence County teams play a lot of teams in Beaver County. What happens if that county goes back to yellow or even red. We would have to follow and shut down.
“None of this is easy, especially when you don’t know what is going to happen down the road.”
GERALD GUIDO,
MOHAWK
Guido is entering his second year as Mohawk’s athletic director. Guido is keeping an open mind on fall sports.
“We have no idea right now,” Guido said if fall sports will be played or not. “We’re trying to follow the PIAA and what they’ve been dictating. The WPIAL has passed the baton to the PIAA because the WPIAL will do what the PIAA says to do.
“My assumption is they are trying to make it work. I could see anything happening.”
Coaches, regardless of the sport, haven’t been able to progress in offseason workouts like they would in normal years.
“A lot of the fall sports coaches like to get started to some degree once school lets out,” Guido said. “Weight room, pass-game scrimmaging, playbook, things like that, for football. Everyone is waiting around right now.
“Everyone has been good in terms of communicating with the coaches. Nobody is upset with what is going on. We’re just hoping whatever happens will be the best situation for the kids; put the kids in the best scenario to stay safe.”
BOBBY BURKES,
NESHANNOCK
Burkes said he continues to believe as he has all along that there will be high school sports in the fall.
“I have more of a positive outlook than a lot of people,” he said. “I am hoping for a vaccine so that it without a doubt is safe to play.
“I do think the situation is going to get better, but I also know it will become more complex if a child gets it within the district.”
Burkes said that there is a big consideration between school and extracurricular activities.
“One big concern is taking it home to, say, your grandparents,” he said. “I don’t know how you social distance at a high school football game.”
“I know everybody’s afraid,” he added. “I don’t like to wear a mask but when push comes to shove, you do what you have to do to keep your kids safe.”
JAN BUDAI,
SHENANGO
Like the others, Budai, the Shenango athletic director, said he and his fall coaches are anxiously awaiting word.
“We have our schedules put together, but you have to wonder if we’re going to be allowed to play a full schedule,” he said. “And how do you handle spectators and social distancing. If there is a limit, who do you let in and who do you leave out.”
STACY ROBINSON,
UNION
Stacy Robinson doubles as the athletic director and football coach at Union. He’s keeping a watchful eye on the situation for all fall sports at the school.
“Based on the information I’m getting from the PIAA, it looks like they’re trying to move to at least attempt it,” Robinson said of playing fall sports. “It’s early in the year, though. Maybe see how the spread of the virus is going and then they’ll make a decision by the middle of July.
“There’s ample time to make a decision. It’s too early to know either way.”
If football is played without fans, moving the start time up is an option. But there are loopholes surrounding it.
“I think early in the year, you have to worry about the heat factor,” Robinson said. “It’s pretty hot at earlier times. That’s one of the variables that would have to be covered, though.
“I don’t have an answer for it right now. Would it be advantageous, I don’t know. It’s more than just getting the teams to the site at a certain time. The referees also have to be factored in.”
BRANDY SANFORD,
WILMINGTON
The Greyhounds have a winning tradition set in place for football. Fans flock to Greyhound Stadium to watch the team contend for a District 10 championship and make a deep run in the state playoffs. The stands, though, could be a little more empty than what is the norm at Wilmington this season.
“I really don’t know if fans will be permitted at the game or not,” Wilmington athletic director Brandy Sanford said. “I don’t know what the models will look like until we get closer to the season.”
Despite the ongoing pandemic, things are business as usual for athletic directors, according to Sanford.
“Making the schedules isn’t any different than it ever is, really,” she said. “It’s a matter of will we be able to play through the schedules. That’s the key.”
