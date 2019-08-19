Livestock auction rounds out fair week

The grounds of the Lawrence County Fair resembled a ghost town.
Most of the food booths were still shuttered. The display buildings’ garage doors were closed, and ride operators had yet to arrive.
The fair seemingly had yet to awaken Saturday for its final day, but even so, several hundred people already were packing the livestock arena for the 4H/FFA Junior Livestock Auction, which began just after 10 a.m.
Buyers, proud family members and curious observers all were on hand for the annual auction, which is the highlight of the fair for many people.
Norma Henry came from Ellwood City just to see her grandson Grady Cooper and his 4H pig be auctioned.
“I won’t be buying it.” Henry said, “Buyers are not supposed to be in the family. I’m just here because I am a proud grandma and want to see him sell his pig.”
Before the auction began, the Lawrence County FFA/4H and fair named their Outstanding Junior Livestock Award Winner. This year’s recipient was Trent Mahle. Mahle a Wilmington High graduate, was the FFA president his senior year. He has been a member of 4H for nine years, and FFA for five. This year, like those that preceded it, he had sheep in the auction.
“I was pretty surprised to get this award.” Mahle said, “I never thought I would be the one to get it. I didn’t know until they called my name. I guess my family has known all week, but they didn’t tell me. I just found out.”
According to those who work with Mahle, he has a reputation for always being ready to help out the younger kids, and just lend a hand wherever there is something that needs to be done.
“There are a lot of good people in this organization,” Mahle said, “I’m just one of them. This is a great organization for anyone to get involved with. You have great friends and friendly competition, but it also teaches a lot of important things. It just makes everybody involved a little more ready for life."
The auction kicked off with the sale of the Grand Champion Steer. Exhibitor and owner Connor McCrumb’s 1,395-pound steer brought $6 a pound at auction. Connor is a student at Wilmington High.
Wilmington had an excellent year at the auction as the Reserve Champion Steer Carcass was also a Wilmington student. Kyle Stewart, 10, received that award, the first honor he has won in only his third year of entering.
The soon-to-be fifth-grade student said winning the award made him feel “real good,” but the $3.20 a pound his steer brought doesn’t go to frivolous spending or fun.
“All that money goes back into buying next year’s steer,” Stewart explained.
New to the livestock auction this year were turkeys. The first grand champion turkey was a 20.88 pound white turkey that was the project of Laurel eighth grader Alexis Brua.
“Winning Grand champion turkey was very unexpected,” Brua said. “I decided to do turkeys because it seemed like a really good idea since everyone else was mostly doing chickens.”
Brua’s turkey was purchased by Reed Services for the price of $15 a pound. After the purchase, Reed Service gave the turkey back to Brua, but lest anyone thing that it means a reprieve for the first grand champion turkey, Brua says it will be Thanksgiving dinner.
For Brua and most of the other students who were part of this year’s competition, the fair and the auction are over. Now it is time to reinvest the money made into next year’s entries, and to start another year of hard work and caring for their animals.
