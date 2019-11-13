Trump Impeachment

Reporters prepare for top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Associated Press | The first public hearing begins Wednesday morning with a seasoned U.S. diplomat, William Taylor, who has told House investigators that the administration withheld aid to Ukraine over political investigations.

Trump contends the transcript of his call with Ukraine's president was "perfect." He has dismissed the inquiry as a "witch hunt" and blocked several aides and other administration personnel from cooperating with the Democratic-led investigation.

