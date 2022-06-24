WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.
The decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Here are what people are saying about the decision.
“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.” — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA)
“Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers.” — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)
“While we expected we'd face this devastating ruling — this is a tragic day for our country, as a woman’s freedom to choose now depends on the state in which she lives. Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but whether it remains legal depends entirely on who we elect as our next Governor. ... As Governor, I will veto any bill that restricts a woman’s right to choose. Our next Governor will decide whether abortion remains legal in our Commonwealth – I will defend the freedom of Pennsylvania women to make decisions over their own bodies.” — Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro
"Today's Supreme Court ruling reestablishes the authority of states to regulate abortion. The ruling once again makes clear it is the authority of individual states to establish laws that are in the best interest of their residents. It is important to point out Pennsylvania's Abortion Control Act remains in effect, and places firm restrictions on abortions in our Commonwealth including a ban on all late-term procedures. This ruling presents a necessary opportunity to examine our existing abortion law, and discussion around possible changes are already underway." — Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)
