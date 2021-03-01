Little lamb visits the courthouse

Dana had a little lamb, its fleece was white as snow.
And because it was Friday, everywhere she went at work in the courthouse, the lamb was sure to go.
Dana Mastroianni, assistant director of maintenance at the Lawrence County Government Center, took a pet lamb to work Friday, but it was more out of necessity. The lamb, named Tank, was born five days ago and was rejected by its mother. She assumed the duty of bottle feeding it, which must be done every four hours for it to thrive, she explained. She feeds him colostrum, a powder made specifically for lambs.
The lamb belongs to her brother-in-law, Carlo DiNardo, who is supervisor of food service at the county jail. He has sheep and other animals on his property in North Beaver Township and is married to Mastroianni's sister, Kristen. They live next-door to Dana.
The ewe had twins and refused this one, Dana explained. "I started bottle feeding it. You have to feed it so often, so I went home and picked it and brought it in."
Tank was the hit of the courthouse.
"Everybody loved him," she said. "We went to most of the departments, and people were coming down to maintenance all day, checking him out."
Once Tank gets old enough to thrive on his own, he will be returned to the herd, she said.
