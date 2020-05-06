Liquor stores reopen for in-person sales

Fine Wine & Good Spirits will reopen 77 stores with limited in-store public access on Friday in counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
That includes Lawrence County, where four stores will be opening. They are:
•Lawrence Village Plaza, 2656 Ellwood Road. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
•729 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
•Field Club Commons, 3326 Wilmington Road. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
•Union Square Shopping Center, 2507 W. State St. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access:
•Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at a given time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting the number of customers in smaller stores.
•The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.
• Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.
• Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.
• Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.
Prior to opening to the public, each location will have been professionally sanitized, and Plexiglass has been installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands.
Each store reopening to limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of its staff’s ability. All sales are final. No returns will be accepted on in-store, curbside pickup or e-commerce purchases until further notice.
