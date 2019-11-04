Lions Club serves up pancakes at fundraiser breakfast

After more than 300 pancakes were flipped, served and eaten on Saturday morning, the Neshannock Lions Club is ready to give back.
The club’s annual pancake breakfast at the Hutchinson Community Center in Pearson Park welcomed more than 130 people through its doors early Saturday for an offering including pancakes with sausage along with other refreshments.
That number includes more than 60 who participated in a 5K run on a course which saw runners and walkers loop around the park’s trails, travel along Mitchell Road to Neshannock High School and back.
Proceeds from the breakfast help fund scholarships for Neshannock High School students and members of the community in need.
“We always pick a cause when we have these breakfasts,” club President Cris Nawrocki said.
Members of the club met on Wednesday to go over final preparations and were told about a Neshannock student recently diagnosed with cancer. The club then planned to give a portion of Saturday’s proceeds to Madison Fitzgerald’s fight against cancer.
The overall winner of the race was Logan Parsons, a 13-year-old eighth grader at Laurel. The top female finisher was Lindsey Vatter, who is the Neshannock High School cross country coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.