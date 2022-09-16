PITTSBURGH — PennDOT announced line painting operations will occur Saturday and Monday through Friday in Lawrence, Beaver and Allegheny counties.
The work will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Lawrence County, the work will happen on Route 18 in various municipalities, Interstate 79 in Plain Grove Township, Route 208 in various municipalities, Interstate 376 in various municipalities, U.S. Route 422 between Union Township and Shenango Township, Route 422 between Union Township and the Ohio line and Route 956 between Scott Township and Wilmington Borough.
