Line painting operations in Lawrence County will continue Monday through Friday.
The work will occur between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on various I-376 ramps between the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit 26 and the Route 208 New Wilmington exit 5.
PennDOT advises motorists to exercise caution and patience, and suggests allowing at least 250 feet behind line painting equipment to avoid damage. Motorists should avoid passing the paint vehicles.
unless directed by a paint crew member or flag person to do so.
Passing too quickly can cause damage to fresh paint lines and may result in paint on the motorist’s vehicle. Line painting vehicles normally pull over every two and one-half miles or when safety permits. Recent technological advancements on the mix of formulas have produced fast dry paints that are dry to the touch within two to three minutes and it is crucial to stay off these lines during the curing period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.