PITTSBURGH – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Lawrence and Allegheny counties will occur Monday through Friday weather permitting.
Work to repaint lines will occur from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day in Lawrence County on Route 422 between I-376 and Business 422 in Taylor and Shenango townships.
PennDOT advises motorists to exercise caution and patience, and suggests allowing at least 250 feet (13 car lengths) behind line painting equipment to avoid damage. Motorists should avoid passing the paint vehicles unless directed by a paint crew member or flag person to do so.
Passing too quickly can cause damage to fresh paint lines and may result in paint on the motorist’s vehicle. Line painting vehicles normally pull over every two and one-half miles or when safety permits. Recent technological advancements on the mix of formulas have produced fast dry paints that are dry to the touch within 2 to 3 minutes. It is crucial to stay off these lines during the curing period.
Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.
