PITTSBURGH — Line painting operations and road work will continue next week in Lawrence County.
The weather-permitting line painting work will take place Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work will be done on Route 19 in various municipalities, Route 1011 (George Washington Road) in Scott and Washington townships and Route 1018 (Georgetown Road) in Washington and Plain Grove townships.
PennDOT also announced road closures for maintenance improvement work on Route 4008 (High Hill Road) and Route 2022 (Center Church Road/Heinz Camp Road) for Monday through Friday, weather-permitting. The road will be closed 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at High Hill Road from Ohio to Route 208 in Pulaski Township where crews will conduct paving operations.
The road will be closed the same times for cross pipe replacement work at Center Church Road/Heinz Camp Road from Route 388 in Slippery Rock Township to Route 2007 (Armstrong Road) in Perry Township.
Through traffic will be detoured via a red arrow detour. Both roadways will reopen to traffic at 5 p.m. each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.