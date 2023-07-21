PITTSBURGH — Line painting will occur in Lawrence County from Saturday through Monday.
The work, weather permitting, will run from 5 a.m. to noon. on the following roads:
•Route 224 West State Street/West Falls Street in Mahoning and Union townships and the City of New Castle
•Route 351 in Enon Valley Borough and Little Beaver Township
•Route 551 in various municipalities
•Route 1007 North and South Cascade Street in the City of New Castle
•Route 1012 Frew Mill Road in Shenango and Slippery Rock townships
•Route 2001 (Various names) in Shenango and Wayne townships
•Route 2002 Bryson Mill Road in various municipalities
•Route 3001 South Main Street in North Beaver Township and Bessemer Borough
•Route 3003 State Line Road in North Beaver Township
•Route 3004 Moravia Road/Petersburg Road in North Beaver Township
•Route 3005 Cleland Mill Road in North Beaver Township
•Route 3006 Columbiana Road in North Beaver Township
•Route 3009 Mount Air Road in North Beaver Township
•Route 4006 Skyhill Road in Mahoning Township
