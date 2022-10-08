Numbers don’t lie.
So, knowing their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT), Hayden Slade and Micah Shelenberger had a suspicion they might qualify for National Merit Scholar Semifinalist recognition.
Their hunches proved true last month when Hayden, a senior at Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School, and Micah, a member of Wilmington Area High School’s Class of 2023, were named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
For the competition, which recognizes less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, results of the PSAT taken during students’ junior year are used to determine semifinalist status.
Finalists, who are named in February, are determined after the semifinalists, along with a high school official, submit details of their academic record, school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment and other honors and awards. In addition, students must write an essay and provide their Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and/or American College Testing (ACT) scores.
Those chosen as finalists are eligible for National Merit Scholarships in addition to awards from colleges, corporations and businesses.
“I kind of expected it, looking at the web site I knew my score put me in the top one percent,” Micah explained, crediting his success to being “a decent test taker and I have good time management.”
He also took the PSAT twice, both as a sophomore and junior.
Hayden opted for a somewhat different strategy, taking the longer, harder SAT first as a preparation for the qualifying PSAT.
“I’d researched the qualifying scores for past years, so I kind of expected it, but it’s still exciting,” Hayden said.
Both young men are, as Hayden puts it, spending “a lot of long nights writing essays” completing their National Merit paperwork as well as applying to colleges while continuing their academic, extracurricular and community service activities.
Planning for a career that will allow him to combine his love of the outdoors along with interests in engineering and environmental science, Micah has been concentrating his college search on schools in the Northeast and New England including Dartmouth and several universities in Vermont.
“I’ve always had an interest in doing something where I can be outside a lot and I love mountain biking,” he explained, adding jokingly that his choice would allow his parents, Jessica and Tim Shelenberger, an opportunity to visit one of their favorite areas more often.
As the drum major responsible for conducting Wilmington’s marching band, Micah is also looking to continue his musical career after graduation.
“I think it will be a good way for me to meet people,” said Micah, a trumpet player who’s also involved with Wilmington’s pep band, tech crew for musicals, chorus, National Honor Society and debate club. In addition, he’s active with his youth group at New Wilmington Presbyterian Church.
“While I’ve enjoyed growing up in a small town, I’m excited to see somewhere else,” he said.
Hayden’s college search has taken him “everywhere.”
After graduation, he plans major in computer science and/or mathematics and possibly pursue a career in cyber security.
Still in the early stages of completing college applications, he said he’s keeping his “options open” and hoping to attend a school with a five-year program leading to a master’s degree.
He also plans to continue the non-profit organization, Games to Give, he and classmate Grady Smith started as 13-year-olds, possibly even expanding it to his chosen campus.
The organization, inspired by the friends’ multi-year recognition as Carson Scholars, provides board games to deployed military personnel, children in need and cancer patients. Hayden estimated that more than 1,900 games have been donated since 2018.
“We were at a (Carson Scholar) banquet and they showed a video of kids doing really amazing things. We wanted to be part of that,” Hayden explained. “We turned to board games because we both have a passion for them and have been known to play for days at a time.”
Also passionate about biking, Hayden installed a bike maintenance station at Moraine State Park for his Eagle Scout project. At Lincoln, he is active with the marching band, serving as vice president and playing tuba, participates in musicals and is a member of history club, National Honor Society and German Club.
He credits his parents, Jen and Doug Slade, with inspiring him to be active in the community.
“It’s just what we grew up doing,” he said, adding that he tells others to “take any opportunity you have to help because even something small can be a big help to someone.”
