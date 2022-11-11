In preparation to stage “Godspell” this week, Lincoln High School’s musical students have been taking things “Day by Day.”
But there have been a few less days since many were last on the Ellwood City school’s stage.
The production of Stephen Schwartz‘s 1970s tale based on the Gospel of Matthew marks the return of fall musicals at Lincoln after the pandemic pushed the previous two years’ performances to spring.
“We tried to do fall last year, but by mid-September we realized we needed to push pause and wait until spring,” explained music director Laura Adams. “We always intended for (spring) to be temporary because we’ve found fall typically works better for our students.”
Adams said “Godspell” had been on the short list of potential shows for several years, but that the directors try to pick musicals to “showcase the talents of the students.” Each year’s production is chosen after a workshop in which interested young actors learn songs from several shows.
“As directors, we like to see them think outside of the box and give them something to challenge them,” Adams said. “This crew was ready for this challenge and they’ve embraced it quickly.”
One of the first musical scores written by Schwartz, who composed “Wicked,” “Godspell” offers a dose of nostalgia along with the “message of Jesus’ unconditional love,” Adams explained, adding that the pop-style songs are meant to be welcoming to all.
Comprised of a series of parables, “Godspell” debuted on Broadway in 1976 and earned Schwartz a Tony nomination for his score that includes “Day by Day,” “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Save the People” and “Learn Your Lessons Well.”
Hayden Slade, a Lincoln senior in the dual role of John the Baptist and Judas had some knowledge of the show, which was revived in 2012, but did some research after the workshop, watching the film version and attending a performance by the Pittsburgh CLO this summer.
“It’s a beautiful show,” he said, noting that from an actor’s point of view, the show’s occasional breaking of the fourth wall to allow interaction with the audience was the most fun part.
“There aren’t the traditional scene changes, the cast is on stage for the entire show, which is stressful but fun,” Slade continued. “You may have a big song, then be hanging on a monkey bar for the next number.”
Hunter Rock, a senior in the role of Jesus, noted “Godspell” forces the actors to “be on our toes to get it right. There’s not a story like ‘Wonka’ or ‘Addams Family,’ we have to translate our characters through the songs.”
Rock also added that although “Godspell” is rooted in Christianity, “it’s really just a fun, feel good show. Those who don’t go to church or follow Christianity will have fun, too.”
