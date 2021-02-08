Lincoln High School in Ellwood City will enter into two weeks of virtual instruction Tuesday after eight cases of COVID-19 were recently identified.
The announcement came after three cases were identified on Friday and five additional cases were identified on Monday. The announcement goes on to say Lincoln exceeded the number of cases allowable by the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education.
Students will return to in-person hybrid instruction on Feb. 23. Parents will be notified directly if their child is identified through contact tracing to be a specific risk. This only applies to the high school and all other buildings will be operating under the hybrid plan.
Meals will continue to be provided at the same distribution points throughout the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.