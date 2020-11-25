Light up the night Christmas season starts at Pearson Park

The calendar might say more there are than 12 days until Christmas, but that hasn't stopped Neshannock Township workers from decking the halls.
Parks and recreation employees over the last few weeks have been working in preparation to decorate Pearson Park for the fifth annual Parade of Lights, which begins Thursday night. There is no admission for entry and cars should enter through the Mercer Road entrance. The park will stay lit at night through Jan. 1.
"We feel it's a great thing to continue some holiday traditions so that families can get out together," Neshannock Township Supervisor Leslie Bucci said.
Neshannock parks and recreation director Mark Bucci and coworker Scott Rondeau were out last week constructing some of the event's 50 light displays. Bucci and his crew will be placing around 20 blowup scenes around the park as well.
"We think it brings some good-hearted holiday fun for the families and we think it's important to do that right now," Leslie Bucci said.
Santa will make a stop in the park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 19. A horse-drawn carriage ride will be provided to view the lights and displays. During this time, free cookies and hot chocolate will be available inside the Hutchison Center.
Leslie Bucci said they aren't expecting too many more people compared to previous years despite being the only display in Lawrence County after the Cascade of Lights in Cascade Park was canceled last month due to rising costs.
"We feel that it’s very important to the community because people need to get out," Leslie Bucci said. "We need to give them some light at the end of this tunnel, and we’re hoping it’s coming soon."
