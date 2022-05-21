Devin Mong just finished his first semester at Westminster College.
But before he starts his second, he’ll take a day to graduate from high school.
The son of Bonnie and Norbert Mong will receive his diploma from Neshannock High School during its June 7 commencement ceremonies. However, it’s been about a year since Devin actually has spent any amount of time in Neshannock classrooms.
Instead, he received his education for the 2021-22 term from the Westminster Early College program, a dual-enrollment initiative designed for academically prepared high school students. Participants can earn up to a full year of college credits before they finish high school.
For the most part, Early College scholars can take up to two courses in each summer before their junior and senior years at high school, but they may also take face-to-face Westminster courses during the school year if their school districts and schedules allow.
“With last year being on the computer through COVID, I was restless. I was ready to move on,” Devin said. “I didn’t think there was any more left that I had to do in a high school.”
At Westminster, he took classes he needed in order to graduate from high school, but he still returned to Neshannock two or three times a week to participate in band (he plays the trombone).
Not only was he selected to be a part of the Westminster program, but he also received the college’s Jerb Miller Memorial Scholarship for $84,000 — something not that easy to get and maintain. A potential recipient must be recommended by a Westminster alumnus and maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average during his four years on campus.
It’s an impressive accomplishment by any measure, but perhaps even more so for Devin, who, as an 8-year-old, was told he probably wouldn’t live to see his 16th birthday.
LIFELONG AFFLICTION
Devin was diagnosed shortly after birth with x-linked ichthyosis, a genetic skin disorder that affects males. Primarily, it is characterized by the inability to shed dead skin cells without the aids of creams or lotions.
It was not universally understood by those around him.
“His childhood was tough,” Bonnie Mong said. “He was judged. Kids didn’t know. When he was younger, I taught him straight on, ‘This is lifelong. Nothing you do is going to make this go away. We can deal with it.
“But you can educate people, just explain to your friends and talk to them. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t.”
In an essay Devin wrote for school, he recalls being around eight years old when at recess one day, his best friend suddenly would have nothing to do with him. “I don’t want to be your friend anymore; you’re dirty,” the boy said.
He writes, too, about entering seventh grade, and being a part of a 45-minute meeting between his parents and teachers to explain his condition. While the instructors seemed to understand, he said, a few weeks later his parents received a letter saying “that a faculty member of the school reported me over issues regarding my skin … I felt like I was violated.”
Devin says he’s never learned for sure who made the complaint, but he believes it was the one faculty member who missed the meeting with his parents.
Incidents such as these, he said, piled on top of the cracked scales on his skin and the burns from his lotions.
But the condition took an even heavier toll, starting with his eyes.
MORE THAN SKIN
“Everyone thinks it’s just the skin,” Norbert Mong said. “But it also affects the eyes. The skin particles flake off the eyelids and scratch the cornea, so he has to have special eye drops made at Children’s Hospital. They take his blood, spin it down and make a serum.”
Devin went through a five-year stretch with severe eye infections, Bonnie Mong said, and he has some scarring.
“They actually said that we should introduce him to some Braille classes because there was a good chance that he’d need corneal transplants, and you can’t do those repeatedly,” she said. “But since we have started the serum drops, it has helped tremendously. But he has to put the eye drops in about every 10 minutes, sometimes 15.”
Devin’s immune system also was impacted. By age eight, he’d had severe pneumonia eight times and colds every month.
“My immunologist at the time found out I was missing several antibodies that are necessary for my immune system to function,” Devin wrote in one of his papers.
He and his family were told that the body naturally produces 14 levels of protection against infection, of which Devin had only three.
“The doctors sat us down when he was eight,” Bonnie Mong said, “and told us ‘He’s probably not going to reach his 16th birthday.’”
Doctors held out a single hope — inject Devin with the pneumococcal vaccine, saying it was a 50-50 chance that it could begin to rebuild his immune system.
“And even if it worked,” Bonnie Mong said, “it would take several years before we knew.”
Devin got the shot. He also continued to get desperately ill.
“His entire childhood, he was chronically sick,” Bonnie Mong said. “If he had one week out of a month that he felt OK, that was a miracle.”
When COVID arrived in 2020, it presented an especially deadly threat to anyone with a compromised immune system. Devin went for months without venturing out of his house to see a doctor. Ironically, when finally he did, he got the news he’d been waiting years to hear.
The results of a blood test showed “my declining immune levels recovered substantially!” he wrote. “I could not believe what I was hearing. Here I was, sitting in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and I went from three out of 14 to 12 out of 14 protected levels. The months I spent social distancing and wearing a mask had provided a much-needed rest for my immune system.
“At that point, I realized I had been given a second chance.”
And he seized it.
SECOND CHANCE
One place that Devin has turned to in order to push his condition into the background is music.
“With that, it doesn’t matter, because people aren’t going to be close to you, looking at your skin,” he said. “They’re not judging you about that, they’re judging what’s coming out.
“I think I still have a long way to go on that, but when I’m immersing myself in that, it’s more of an escape from everything. I’m just able to sit up there and do my thing. Sometimes people listen, and sometimes they don’t.”
Devin, who is teaching himself to play guitar, has been taking private trombone lessons from Gary Taylor, a retired music teacher and former Wilmington High band director, for about five years. He’s a member of Westminster’s Symphonic Band, and plans next year on auditioning for the school’s wind and/or jazz ensembles.
Recently, he was honored with an invitation to join the Mercer County Community Band, and will be playing with the group on weekends throughout June and July.
And speaking of invitations, he’s received another to be a junior camp counselor at an annual camp for kids with lifelong medical skin conditions in Millville, Pennsylvania. It’s a weeklong experience that Devin has attended for five years, and one he says changed the way he saw his own challenges.
“It reframed the picture for me,” he wrote. “Once I had seen peers who had to wrap bandages across their bloody body, I learned that my dry skin is not so bad. I learned that life is too short to fret about our differences.”
He’ll be returning to Westminster in the fall, and although he says he’s still exploring what he wants to study, he’s leaning toward a pre-medical curriculum to lead him into dermatology. He’d like to become a physician’s assistant.
He acknowledges that while his condition is treatable, it is also incurable, and something he will always deal with.
He will not, however, allow the ichthyosis to define him.
“I’ve been struggling with medical stuff my entire life,” he said, “from my skin condition to my immune problems. I’ve been hospitalized many times and had multiple surgeries. But the most important thing to remember is that I’m past all that. I’m living in the present now.
“Right now in the world, there are other problems, whether it’s me or the people around me. I think it’s important I focus on fixing that before I go to fix what’s already fixed, or what can’t be fixed.”
