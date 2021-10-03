About 30 pro-life advocates gathered downtown Sunday to create a local link for the 34th annual National Life Chain.
Participants took up spots along Jefferson and Washington Streets, praying silently for one hour and holding signs with such messages as “Abortion Kills Children,” “Adoption — the Loving Option,” “Jesus Forgives & Heals,” “Lord, Forgive Us and Our Nation” and “Abortion Hurts Women.”
Life Chain, according to lifechain.net, is “a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing ... (and) praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death.”
