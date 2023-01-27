If the license plate on your vehicle is cracking and peeling, Thursday would have been a good time to sign up for a new one, free of charge.
State Rep. Marla Brown, in concert with her staff and the New Castle police, stood in the parking lot of Washington Centre during the morning, handing drivers clipboards through their vehicle windows with applications to fill out for free license plate replacements.
Many people have been noticing their plates peeling and becoming illegible.
New Castle police Cpl. Chris Fabian, who was part of the replacement campaign outside of Brown’s office, said it has to do with a change of contract for whoever paints them.
For many years in the past, state inmates were tasked with painting the license plates, he explained. But in the course of recent years under the previous governor’s administration, the work was contracted out and an overlay material used in the process does not withstand the elements of cold, wet, icy and rainy weather.
Hence, the cracking and peeling.
Lynn Whippo, a legislative aide for Brown, said they were surprised at the number of people who turned out to complete applications for new plates on Thursday. Within the first two hours, they had assisted about 70 people. The three-hour sign-up was open until noon.
According to online information from the PA Department of Motor Vehicles, a registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.
When a registration plate becomes illegible, PennDOT has two main ways of replacing them.
First, the law allows PennDOT to reissue a registration plate upon request of a vehicle owner when an authorized representative of PennDOT or law enforcement determines that a registration plate is illegible.
Vehicle safety inspection mechanics are authorized representatives of PennDOT and may determine if a registration plate is legible.
If your plate showed any kind of peeling, no questions were asked at Brown’s signup. People merely needed to provide their license and registration information on the form, which her office will send to Harrisburg.
The registrants will receive their new license plates in the mail and are required to return the old ones to her office when they receive them.
