Friends of the Library will have its indoor yard sale from 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Copernicus Room of the New Castle Public Library..
The sale is the first since 2019, after which it was temporarily discontinued due to the pandemic.
The event will include household items, toys, electronics, appliances, linens, artwork and frames, lamps, vases, Avon, silk flowers, collectibles and home decor.
All items will be half price between 2 and 4 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the library.
