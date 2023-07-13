Library indoor yard sale

Mariann Hooker looks over some of the items that will be available Saturday at the indoor yard sale at the New Castle Public Library.

 DAN IRWIN | NEWS

Friends of the Library will have its indoor yard sale from 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Copernicus Room of the New Castle Public Library..

The sale is the first since 2019, after which it was temporarily discontinued due to the pandemic.

The event will include household items, toys, electronics, appliances, linens, artwork and frames, lamps, vases, Avon, silk flowers, collectibles and home decor.

All items will be half price between 2 and 4 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the library.

