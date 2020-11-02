The new F.D. Campbell Memorial Library in North Beaver Township is open for business.
“They (community) love it,” said Kari McKenna, the library’s director. “They’re so impressed. Compared to what we were coming from — that building was falling down.”
The library — formerly at 17 S. Main St. in Bessemer — opened in its new location Tuesday within the former First Assembly of God church at 209 Hillsville Rd. after being closed for seven months. After 15 years of searching, the library found a new building this summer after its former building was in disrepair. That building, a former hotel and business office was converted into the library in 1983 and named after physician Dr. Frank Dickson Campbell.
Since the early 1990s, Bessemer residents have paid a “library tax” through the borough’s tax rolls after a majority of voters voted to support the then-struggling library. With it moving to North Beaver, some residents question why they must continue to pay.
There will be a referendum vote on Tuesday’s ballot, for Bessemer borough residents only, to ask if they would like to continue or cease paying to support the library through their tax dollars.
According to McKenna, if a resident pays property tax for a home that costs $100,000, the resident is paying around $5 or less for the library per year. In the borough’s 2020 adopted budget, .15 mills of the total 6.2 mills goes towards the library, which equates to $4,933. If the vote passes, the millage rate will not increase.
Some have asked McKenna how she managed to make the building look less “churchy,” but she said it wasn’t so church-like to begin with.
“They comment on how nice it looks. How cozy it is. How much space we have now,” McKenna said.
The new library consists of a foyer, the book room and a back programming room where arts and crafts will be held once the state eases COVID-19 restrictions.
“We did well, I thought, on the first day, but I didn’t know what to expect,” McKenna said. “We get a lot of people normally, but with COVID, I thought, there are probably people that don’t want to go out.”
McKenna estimated around 1,000 boxes of books were brought to the new building with the help a few volunteers.
“It’s not like moving your house (where) you throw everything in a box,” McKenna said. “That was what took up a bulk of the time was packing everything so it was organized.”
Until further notice, the library will be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required. Visits are limited to 20 minutes and 20 people inside at a time. There are currently no programs and craft tables, art carts, children toys or computers are not available for public use.
Because of the coronavirus, McKenna expects to receive less money from the state and the library will be “hit hard.” In the past, Lawrence County contributes $31,000 to the library annually while the state contributes $25,000. Although in the service area, North Beaver Township, Mahoning Township and SNPJ do not pay a library tax.
North Beaver donates $5,000 every year. Mahoning Township contributes through private donations and and SNPJ gives nothing.
“We are very lucky. We have a good community,” McKenna said. “Most people are very supportive of the library whether they use it or not. They think we’re doing good things.”
