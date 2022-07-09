Library to receive STEM packs through grant

HOMESTEAD — The New Castle Library District will receive funding through a STEM grant.
The grant, from the Allegheny Intermediate Unit’s (AIU) Math & Science Collaborative, totals $497,344 will allow for the purchase of Storytime STEM-packs that support young children in STEM and computer science.
The packs make it easy for educators from all backgrounds to engage children in standards-aligned integrated STEM+C materials. The latest grant will focus on high-needs schools and libraries in urban and rural communities and will serve approximately 300 educators and 6,000 children in 2023, including those in Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties.
This award builds on the successful implementation of Storytime STEM-packs in Pennsylvania and Iowa through prior grant funding. The latest grant will engage educators from more than half of PA’s counties. Intermediate units, including Midwestern Intermediate Unit 4, and library systems, including the New Castle Library District, will recruit PreK-2 educators and librarians from communities who have been underserved and underrepresented in STEM+C instruction.
As a result of this new funding, educators will receive one comprehensive kit that includes one Storytime STEM+C Adventure, one science/engineering Storytime STEM-pack and one mathematics Storytime STEM-pack. Additionally, Midwestern Intermediate Unit 4 and other partner intermediate units will receive two kits for inclusion in their lending library, which allows any educator in their footprint to use the materials in their classrooms.
