The New Castle Public Library is temporarily relocating all of its services to the first floor of the building.
This week, the elevator, providing service to the Book Cellar in the basement and to youth services, genealogy, periodicals and the history room on the second floor, stopped working. Those services are temporarily moved to the first floor.
“We will all become disabled at some point in our lives and we should not allow our disability to restrict our consumption of information,” library Director Andrew Henley said.
“Therefore, we are ensuring all patrons have equal access to our services by relocating to the first floor.”
Patrons will be able to visit these relocated areas and request services that would normally be provided on other floors, such as additional titles, periodicals, or transportable material that may not have been moved to the temporary location.
Patrons are also encouraged to place youth services items on hold when possible as staffing may not permit retrieval during their visit.
Research in genealogy will continue to be available through appointments and via designated computers. First floor services will still be available, such as seating and adult computers, although the area will be rearranged to accommodate these additional components.
Sections will be reserved for youth services patrons only, including computers.
