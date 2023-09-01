The capital campaign to make needed repairs to the New Castle Public Library received a boost with a $50,000 donation.
Library Director Andrew Henley said an anonymous library patron is offering a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000 for the Elevate the New Castle Public Library campaign drive.
“This generous donation is beyond impactful,” Henley said. “The library is very grateful to everyone who has donated or made a pledge so far.”
The donor, while choosing to remain anonymous, said they know the importance of a library and its positive impact on young scholars.
That notion is true for Graig Henshaw, a former library employee who is now a librarian at the Littlestown Area School District in Adams County.
“A lot of the knowledge I gained while working at the New Castle Public Library came in extremely useful when I became a school librarian. I’ll be donating,” Henshaw said.
The capital campaign is looking to raise $200,000 for phase one, with the goal being the replacement of the elevator, which has been out of service since last November. Other renovations are planned for the children’s bathroom on the second floor.
Those wishing to donate can do so by either going to ncdlc.org/elevate or by sending tax-deductible gifts to New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St., New Castle, PA, 16101, adding “Elevate” to the memo line.
Donations can also be sent in person at the library, while more information is available by calling (724) 658-6659, ext. 115.
