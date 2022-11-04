New grant funding of $20,000 will help the New Castle Public Library expand study areas and workstations and fund painting work for the library’s interior.
The grant — administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development — will fund practical improvements to a place that has served the community in special ways, according to state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence.
“While personal computers and internet access can bring instant information, they can’t replace the value and the simple pleasure of face-to-face, human interactions,” Sainato said. “For a century, the New Castle Library has been a place where residents can go to learn, attend community events, share hobbies and crafts, admire local talent and take their kids for storytelling. It has also been an essential resource for students and others who might lack access to needed information.”
“I am proud to help the library continue that tradition by delivering grant money that will help fund public seating for study areas and shared workstations and also allow the library to repaint the interior of the first and second floors. We need to make sure the building has the upgrades it needs to continue serving our community to its fullest.”
