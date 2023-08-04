The deed to the New Castle Public Library building will soon be transferred to a newly formed nonprofit entity.
During its meeting Thursday, city council agreed to transfer the deed of the building and property at 207 E. North St. to New Castle Public Library Inc., which will govern the property.
The nonprofit will pay the legal minimum of $1 for the deed, as well as handle any real estate transfer taxes and fees.
Now that the library is fully independent from the city with its own nonprofit entity, library officials can now make improvements to the building without city approval, and can apply for grants to be used to help with capital improvement projects — like replacing the elevator, which has been out-of-service since November and would cost around $132,000 to replace.
“We’re excited to have that opportunity presented to us,” library Director Andrew Henley said. “It gives us more leverage, more ability to apply for grants.”
Henley said the library is looking to apply for a Pennsylvania Keystone Grant, which allows for matching grants of up to $750,000, to be used for property renovation work.
He said New Castle Public Library Inc. has been approved by the state as a nonprofit. The nonprofit is awaiting its 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service.
As part of the deed transfer, if the nonprofit wishes to sell the property, the city will have the right of first refusal to purchase it back.
Library officials had planned to hold off on the deed transfer until the property was reassessed in order to avoid paying $56,000 in transfer taxes. However, Henley said this would have caused a delay in applying for the Keystone Grant, which is due in October. He said library officials will appeal to the county reassessment board and the state following the deed transfer, which won’t delay the grant application process.
In other city news, council agreed to advertise bids for paving along Mill Street.
City Administrator Chris Frye said this paving work had to be bid out separately because it will be paid with $50,000 in county liquid fuels funding from 2022, as well as matching funding from the city. He added the locations on Mill Street to be paved have yet to be determined.
Frye was designated as Section 504 officer and fair housing officer for the city for Community Development Block Grant matters.
Council agreed to purchase two 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycles for the New Castle Police Department for a total of $41,312, or $20,656 each. Three department motorcycles, one from 2007, one from 2010 and one from 2013, will be traded in for $16,000, with the remaining balance, $20,656, to be paid for from police forfeiture funds.
Council agreed to uplift two police department 2023 Ford Explorers for a total of $22,078 from forfeiture funds, and to make repairs for the department’s 2019 Dodge Durango for $3,266.18.
Council approved the following repository property bids: A $500 bid from Philip Gallo for a vacant lot on East Clen-Moore Boulevard; a $500 bid from Clayton Williams for a vacant lot of South Crawford Avenue; three $500 bids from Thomas Fehrenbach for tree vacant lots on Oak Street; two $750 bids from Rochelle M. Johnson for a vacant lot on Etna Street and a vacant lot on Smithfield Street.
An ordinance was approved to consolidate different parcel IDs in the area of 1508 Delaware Ave. into one for resident Patrick Donathan to build a fence.
An ordinance that would have vacated a portion of an alley between lot numbers 120 and 122 in the area of 424 E. Division St failed by a 3-3 tied vote.
Mayor Bryan Cameron and Councilmen David Ward and Pat Cioppa voted to accept the ordinance, while Deputy Mayor MaryAnn Gavrile and Councilmen Terry Rodgers and Eric Ritter voted no.
Rodgers stated he felt the ordinance was unnecessary, stating the city should work with the property owners in the neighborhood to address any issues or concerns.
Council will consider an updated parades and assemblages ordinance that would require residents hosting events at city facilities and public parks with a certain amount of people to apply for a permit beforehand, with Ward and other council members wanting the number to be at least 25.
Frye said this will not only allow city officials to be notified of events, but also allow city workers to prepare the public spaces accordingly.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said anyone is free to use a city park or facility, but would like to see residents reserve space for events ahead of time to prevent any double bookings.
