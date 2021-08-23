Library opens new chapter for director

As a child, Carly Searcy thought she worked at the library.
She loved the welcoming, book-filled space and often visited with her mother, who really was an employee of the Kalamazoo Public Library in Michigan.
Still, it took a stint in social work for the grown-up Searcy to recognize she belonged amidst the books.
“I realized that while social work is a wonderful, necessary career, it wasn’t MY career,” she explained, calling herself “more of a Nancy Drew kind of person.”
Searcy wrote the latest chapter in her library career last month when she took on the role of director of the New Castle Public Library and administrator of both the New Castle Library District and the Lawrence County Federated Library System. She replaces Sandra Collins, who recently retired.
Searcy and her husband, David, who works for Shell, relocated from Louisiana to western Pennsylvania this past winter because of his job. Thinking she’d find a position in Pittsburgh, the couple currently lives in Moon Township but are hoping to move closer to New Castle.
“We’re loving the pierogis and the Italian food and all of the hiking trails,” said Searcy, who has four grown children living in Louisiana, South Carolina, Denver and Mexico.
“Luckily, we have an RV,” she joked.
For now, however, most of Searcy’s exploring involves learning more about the area and her new role.
“This is my ninth library,” explained Searcy, who’s also worked in specialized, public and academic facilities and authored a book on project management in libraries.
“I’m good at change,” joked Searcy whose previous position was head of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, in a community struck by two hurricanes last year. “I’ve learned that change can bring about creative community service, no matter what the situation.”
Searcy also enjoys the collaborative efforts between libraries on the county and district levels, the latter of which comprises Lawrence, Butler, Mercer and Armstrong counties.
“Collaboration is something I love to do,” she explained. “It’s a way we can stretch our resources while maximizing our efficiency and keeping costs low.
“It also gives us a way to go beyond these four walls,” Searcy said, explaining that the county provides outreach services that supply reading materials to area preschools and nursing homes.
Giving her predecessor, staff, volunteers and board credit for establishing community outreach services including the summer reading program and a site for food distribution for children, Searcy said she hopes to continue and expand the facility’s public service role.
“Many things had to be scaled back because of COVID, but we’re back to regular hours and hoping to return to normal programming,” she said, noting that plans are in the works for some book clubs and community programs to be held outside.
Searcy is also working on a pilot OneCard program with Neshannock Memorial Elementary School that will allow students’ school IDs to function as library cards.
“With COVID, we got really good at service, and we plan to continue things like ebooks, curbside pickups and virtual reference services for those patrons who like those services,” Searcy continued. “But we’ve got a huge role to play with our facility in the community. People come here to see the friendly faces and for some of our seniors, we may be one of the only people they talk to each day.
“We’re still a building that houses books, but we’re so much more,” she added, noting that she’d like to expand the facility’s use of public meeting rooms and digital services.
She’s also planning some low-tech improvements, like new carpeting throughout the building, which in turn may lead to other physical improvements and changes in “the way we use our space in the library.”
“It’s time to transform the look,” Searcy said, noting the current building opened in 1981. “We’re not the library of 1980, but of right now — and the future.”
