A reassessment of New Castle’s library will happen before the building can be transferred from the city to a nonprofit library entity.
New Castle Public Library Director Andrew Henley said officials there want a reassessment of the building, first opened in 1979, to lower what it would pay in real estate transfer tax.
City council in June agreed to transfer ownership of the building to a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity to be formed for the library to own the building. There was never a formal lease between the library and city in the 43 years the building has been there. Since the library board is a quasi-governmental board under the city, the city was not allowed to “give the building to itself,” Henley said.
The building is assessed at $1.2 million, with the library having to pay $56,000 in transfer taxes.
“We are requesting the reassessment of the property in order to bring down the transfer tax,” Henley said.
Reassessing the building at a lower evaluation would allow for a lower tax payment and more money spent on programs, services and capital improvements. After that, the library will look to accept the deed title.
Henley added once the nonprofit entity takes over the library building, that entity will be able to apply on its own for government, foundational and private grants for building improvements, most notably for the elevator that has been out of service since last November.
The cost is around $132,000 to replace the elevator, which is original to the building.
“Once we get the deed, then we can execute the replacement, or the modernization, for the elevator,” Henley said.
Due to concerns over liability and keeping the building open, library officials moved every program and service to the first floor.
“That was not an easy decision,” Henley said. “If we did not close the second floor, we would expose ourselves to liability and we would be open for lawsuits from (Americans with Disabilities Act) violations.”
Henley said the city gave authorization for the library to apply for a $50,000 T-Mobile grant to help with the costs, and said once an official entity, the library can apply for additional separate financial support from the county.
He added the library, even after becoming a nonprofit, will still receive annual allocations from the city and the county, and that many libraries across the country are forming into nonprofits.
The library received $72,071 from the city and $322,402 from the county in 2022.
