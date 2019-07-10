The New Castle Public Library has been selected to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of American Library Association and the Public Library Association, sponsored by Grow With Google, the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative.
The local library is using the funding for three workshops on business plan writing.
“Prepare for Your Business Plan,” the first workshop, is at 6 p.m. July 16 at the library. It will provide video instruction from Applied Digital Skills by Grow With Google. Topics will include document formatting, effective communication, Internet searching, researching a topic, sharing research and writing strategies.
“Write a Business Plan,” the second workshop, is at 6 p.m. July 23. It will also provide video instruction from Applied Digital Skills by Grow With Google. Topics will include business description, information about your products and services, information about competitors and your experience, how to write an executive summary and SCORE resources.
“Business Plan Presentation,” the final workshop, is at 4:30 p.m. July 30. Paul Bucciarelli, a consultant with the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center, will discuss entrepreneurship and the services that the center can provide locally. He will also answer questions.
All programs are free. Participants may attend any or all sessions. Registration is helpful, but not required. Basic computer skills are required. Bringing your own WiFi capable laptop or tablet to the first and second sessions is recommended. To register or for more information, call (724) 658-6659, extension 108 or 109, or email reference@ncdlc.org.
