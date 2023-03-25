Elevator services at the New Castle Public Library will be down indefinitely as the city and the library dispute who should pay for repairs.
Library Director Andrew Henley said the existing elevator in the 43-year-old, city-owned building is unrepairable and needs replaced — at a cost of $132,000. Since November, several departments were relocated to the first floor of the library because of the elevator needing repairs.
Henley said fixing or replacing the elevator has been impacted by the City of New Castle’s plan to relocate its administrative offices and personnel from the current city hall building at 230 N. Jefferson St. to the library. Only around 11 employees work out of city hall, which costs around $90,000 annually in maintenance fees and needs other repairs. The library trustees started analyzing how city hall would fit into the library in November.
However, the city said it can’t cover the cost of repairs.
“The city cannot cover the cost of $132,000, especially since the library failed to inform us of the conditions of the elevator until after they received the expensive bid,” Administrator Chris Frye said. “However, there appears to have been a lack of communication regarding the needs of the library, and now city council is aware and can assist in identifying funding for the library.
“The city has not made repairs to the library or the elevator in the past, and now that the repair is costly, the city is being asked to provide funding for it.”
The city allocates $73,688.59 annually to the library, which the library can use for programming and upkeep of the building.
“Because the city owns the building, it is inappropriate for the library to use its resources to make a major repair,” Henley said. “Our resources should be directed to providing services.”
Henley said the library has reached out to the Lawrence County commissioners and state Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence) for assistance, but feels the city should make the formal request since the city owns the building.
“Since the library board has no equity or ownership over the building or a contractual obligation for maintenance, the library board can’t enter a purchase agreement for capital improvements for property it doesn’t own,” Henley said.
Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler said no formal request has been made at this time to the county for funds and any consideration for allocations would be made after Brian D. Burick is appointed to a vacant commissioner spot on April 3.
“I’m sure we would be willing to consider it,” Vogler said.
Vogler noted the county every year allocates funding to the three county libraries in New Castle, Ellwood City and North Beaver Township. As part of the county’s property tax, a portion is allocated to the libraries to help with their operational expenses and day-to-day activities.
“The current (county) millage rate for 2023 is 8.309, of that .135 mills are dedicated to the library system. The total paid varies each year depending on the amount of taxes received,” said County Controller David Prestopine. “Last year, that amounted to $472,270 of our 2022 tax revenues paid out to the library system. The payments we make are paid to the Lawrence County Federated Library System. They then distribute to the three county libraries.”
In 2022, the New Castle library received $322,402, while the Ellwood City Area Public Library received $117,710 and the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library in North Beaver Township received $32,618. Henley said that money was put toward keeping the library open at least 64 hours a week, personnel expenses and utilities.
Henley said the county funding is used every year for personnel expenses, for the open access requirement, and for the legal requirement of purchasing collection materials.
The library received $72,071 from the city in 2022, which was used partially to pay for the yearly audit required by the city and state, part of its insurance coverage and the electric bill.
In 2023, the county allocated $467,575 to the Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.