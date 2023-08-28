The New Castle Public Library Book Group will kick off its 15th year with a discussion of Ann Fairbairn’s classic novel “Five Smooth Stones.”
Led by former Slippery Rock University professor Dr. Alison McNeal, the book group invites all community members interested in exploring diverse perspectives to join in the conversation.
“Five Smooth Stones” is a gripping and thought-provoking novel that explores themes of race, class and social justice in America. Set in the 1960s, the novel follows the story of a young African-American man named David Champlin as he navigates through the challenges of growing up in the South and fighting for civil rights.
“This novel provides a powerful and timely reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and justice in our country,” said McNeal. “Through Fairbairn’s nuanced characterizations and vivid descriptions, we gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of the civil rights movement and the ways in which our past continues to shape our present.”
The New Castle Public Library Book Group meets monthly from September through May exploring a range of fiction and non-fiction titles selected by popular vote. The group will discuss “Five Smooth Stones” on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. in the Copernicus Room of the library. The program is free and open to all community members with a passion for reading and a desire for meaningful conversation.
“We invite anyone interested in exploring diverse perspectives and engaging in thoughtful conversations to join us,” said McNeal. “Our book group provides a space for community members to come together, learn from each other, and explore new ideas.”
For more information on the New Castle Public Library Book Group and to sign up, visit the library’s website at ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
