“We need your advocacy.”
That was the message relayed by Philip Tramdack, the New Castle Public Library board of trustees president, during the board’s monthly meeting Monday.
The topic of the library’s broken elevator dominated the meeting. The elevator has been down since November, causing all services to be relocated to the first floor.
Tramdack said he encourages all city residents who enjoy and value the library to show their support and encourage New Castle city council to either approve a formal lease agreement or a change of ownership of the library building. The city owns the building.
As a formal lease has never been approved in the library’s 43-year history, the debate is currently underway on who should pay for the elevator replacement, which would cost $132,000.
“We need to have the library. We need to have the library taken care of,” said library patron Amy Jo Labi-Carando. “We need to know who takes care of what.”
Labi-Carando said she loves the library and has been a member for years. She floated the idea of organizing a fundraiser to raise money for repairs.
Tramdack and library Director Andrew Henley said the library and city are currently in negotiations regarding not just the library, but regarding an arrangement for the building as well.
“We’re pushing as much as we can. We believe there is progress being made,” Tramdack said.
Tramdack said he believes the library shouldn’t have to pay for a capital project for a building it own or leases. Henley said the library is unable to apply for state grant funding that could be used for the elevator replacement because there is no formal agreement in place for the building.
“It was only because we were in this situation that we discovered we were in this position,” said board member Dennis McCurdy.
City Solicitor Ted Saad said the city is still exploring different options to both finding funding for the elevator repair, such as asking the county for financial aid, as well as for possible arrangements for the building itself.
Henley said last October, the library approached city officials about a lease agreement, but are still talking about what is best for the building.
Tramdack said even if residents were to donate the exact amount of money needed for the repair, the library would not be allowed to sign any contract without an agreement in place.
“We sit here sick. We are frustrated,” Tramdack said.
Added McCurdy: “There has been nobody more frustrated than us. It’s a horror show for us.”
On March 28, library Solicitor John J. DeCaro Jr. submitted a letter to city council asking for formal aide, while on April 13, Henley made a list of frequently asked questions about the elevator.
In the FAQ, Henley said a building agreement and a funding strategy for the elevator replacement are still pending. Henley also previously said all funding received by the state and city is designated for general building operations, staffing and programs.
“Moving forward without an agreement, we’re in the same situation with the next project and the next,” Henley said.
The full FAQ sheet can been seen at the library or by calling the library at (724) 658-6659.
Board member Joseph Ambrosini said he wants to get the elevator replaced as soon as possible, noting he feels the discussion about it has been “over-publicized,” and has distracted from all of the other library programs.
“The library has a job to do that has a tumor that needs to come out,” Tramdack said. “We can’t move on until the tumor is out.”
Henley noted circulation has reached pre-COVID numbers, the children’s area is as busy as ever and sales for Friends of the New Castle Public Library has stayed relatively the same.
The proposed relocation of New Castle City Hall employees to the library building has been placed on hold while the city awaits results from an assessment on how to reduce operating-costs of city-owned facilities.
The city wants to move from the current city hall due to the small amount of employees, less than 15, and the high operating costs per year, $90,000, with the building needing additional repairs costing over $1 million.
Both sides have claimed in the past the downed elevator has not halted or impacted the negotiations regarding the proposed move.
Labi-Carando feels the proposed move would be a mistake as she feels the building is crowed as it is, and would prevent any future growth or expansion from the library.
