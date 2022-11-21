It’s unclear what long-term effect remote and online learning had on students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One example struggles is a decreasing literacy rate for third graders nationwide literacy rates, which is the percentage of third-graders that are reading at a third-grade reading level.

New Castle Public Library Director Andrew Henley said the library, as well as the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library in North Beaver Township and the Ellwood City Area Public Library, each collect the literacy rates for the eight county school districts and report them over to the state Department of Education.

“These numbers are utilized to predict incarceration rates for the communities,” Henley said. “We also look at the economically disadvantaged percentages in each of these school districts as well.”

Henley noted studies have shown areas with high crime and incarceration rates are generally economically challenged with low literacy rates.

For the 2020-21 school year, Henley said the New Castle Area School District only had a 14.3 percent literacy rate for its third grade class, according to the Future Ready PA Index, through the Department of Education, that measured assessment results for every school district in the state.

“We only anticipate that those numbers would be lower because of the remote-learning style, and the struggles that the children have had,” Henley said.

In Lawrence County, the literacy rates included Ellwood City at 48.8 percent, followed by Laurel (75.7 percent), Mohawk (68.1 percent), Neshannock (62 percent), Shenango (56 percent), Union (56 percent) and Wilmington (56.1 percent)

When looking at the percentages of district families that are economically disadvantaged, New Castle had a rate of 81.4 percent followed by Union (54.1), Ellwood City (49.8), Mohawk (44.1), Wilmington (35.1), Shenango (34.7), Neshannock (24.3), and Laurel (25.5).

“Economics does play a factor to third-grade literacy, as there are many scenarios and challenges when it comes to economics and education,” Henley said.

Henley said as a library, the staff wants to help these students with after-school programs.

Students from the Library and Information Science master’s program at the University of Pittsburgh are working on implementing these programs.

“The schools are doing their best and trying to do what they can to impact that number, but I think in a post-COVID time, we have to come together as a community,” Henley said. “Literacy is our mission at the library, and if we aren’t doing anything to combat these grades, our community will again suffer. I think we need to operate as a community.”

