Liberty Grange will sponsor a soup sale on Sept. 12 for take-out orders only from its hall in Scott Township.
September's soups are wedding and stuffed pepper. They are available for $7 per quart and should be pre-ordered by calling or texting (724) 674-2621, or by leaving a message at (724) 654-0379. The soups are made fresh on Friday for Saturday pick-up at 11 a.m. at the hall at 3067 Harlansburg Road.
