HARRISBURG — As the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus topped 1,700 on Tuesday, questions persisted about the state’s tally of COVID-19 deaths and how well the state is sharing information with local health officials and coroners.
The head of the county coroners association says that in some counties, the state’s count is higher than the local count and in other counties, the state’s numbers are less than local officials’ data. In his county, the state at one point announced two deaths and then subtracted them and he still doesn’t know what happened.
“There were two deaths (in Lycoming County), and then there weren’t,” said Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr.. He is president of the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association. “Good for them,” Kiessling said. “But I don’t know what happened.”
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that discrepancies between county and state data sometimes occur when officials sort out the residence of the person who tested positive for coronavirus.
The state is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines which indicate that the data should be assigned to the county where the person lives, not where they took the test that revealed they had coronavirus, she said.
“Any situation that is moving as quickly as COVID-19 poses challenges in collecting and reconciling data,” Levine said.
Still, she insisted that the data being produced by the state is worthwhile.
I think we’ve been doing a very good job,” she said.
The state’s total on Tuesday appears to be at least 200 deaths too low, because data released by the City of Philadelphia shows that local officials have documented twice as many deaths in Philadelphia as the state Health Department’s total.
The Philadelphia Health Department’s website on Tuesday reported that there had been 516 deaths connected to coronavirus in the city. The state Health Department’s web site indicated on Tuesday that there had been 276 deaths in Philadelphia, more than anywhere else in the state, but still short of the local tally.
Levine said that the state is aware that its number of deaths in Philadelphia isn’t up-to-date.
“It takes a while to reconcile that data,” Levine said. “We’re working on all of that.”
Gov. Tom Wolf was asked about the difference between the Philadelphia data and the state data during a press call with reporters on Tuesday and said he was unaware of it.
Wolf said he sees the Department of Health’s report and it shows that the state death toll from coronavirus is still increasing.
“The number I get is changing every day,” he said.
The Philadelphia data suggests that the deaths per day have been slowing in the city over the last week and Levine said state officials also believe that the deaths in Philadelphia have peaked.
These issues come a week after the state reported a spike in the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus because the Health Department began to include probable cases of coronavirus deaths.
As a result, on April 21, the state added 360 deaths to their tally of coronavirus deaths, only to revise the estimate two days later. On April 23, rather than seeing an increase in deaths, the state’s estimate for coronavirus deaths dropped by 228.
The probable deaths were cases where a death certificate indicated that COVID-19 was contributing factor in the death but there was no record that the patient had tested positive, said Nate Wardle, a Health Department spokesman.
In Tuesday’s report, only 35 of the total deaths are considered probable rather than confirmed, he said.
“The probable deaths that were taken out were previously reported as probable, but a review determined that we needed more information before attributing them COVID-19 related,” Wardle said.
“Those that were counted, and since removed, are unlikely to ever be counted,” he said.
Kiessling said that it would help if the state was more transparent and released more information to county officials.
Kiessling said that in counties where there is no local health department local officials will turn to the coroner for guidance.
There are only six counties – Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia – and four cities – Erie, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre and York, that have their own health departments, according to the Department of Health.
Kiessling said that the state data shows that there have been 58 cases in which people in his county tested positive for coronavirus. But all he knows is that according to the current state data, none, of the residents of his county who tested positive, died.
County officials should have better information about whether those people have fully recovered and when they recovered and how they came into contact with coronavirus, he said.
“I’m not trying to beat up on the Department of Health,” Kiessling said. “But we need accurate data to make decisions.”
Levine said that the state Department of Health has a phone call scheduled with the coroners’ association on Friday to discuss whether the state should provide them with more information.
Wardle said that the state’s position has been that if an individual dies in hospital or other facility where there’s a physician or other medical professional available to certify the death, there’s no need to involve the coroner.
“These medical professionals, through their hospital or facility, would have access to our data system and if they do not have access to our death reporting area,” he said.
