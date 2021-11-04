Corrections officers are leaving their jobs at the Lawrence County jail and they are blaming management.
Their labor union, Teamsters Union Local 261, sanctioned a letter the officers wrote to the county commissioners and prison board this week, detailing the problems that reportedly are causing many of them to seek other employment and leave the jail. It alleges that the management there is creating “a hostile work environment” that has caused many corrections officers to quit, leaving it short-staffed.
Michael W. Leckwart, secretary-treasurer of the Teamsters, said in a phone conversation Thursday the problems have been ongoing for years and “the corrections officers are fed up with it, so they have come to the Teamsters.”
Leckwart said the union representatives have been going to the commissioners biweekly with their concerns, but there currently are not enough votes of the prison board to change management at the jail.
“The (corrections officers) wanted my permission to forward (the letter) to the prison board,” he said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who is president of the board, said she intends to call a special emergency meeting of the board members to discuss the letter. She said the meeting will likely convene at noon on Wednesday, if the members are available.
The board is comprised of the three county commissioners, the sheriff, the president judge, the district attorney and the controller.
The corrections officers’ letter reads: “It is our opinion, as 26 officers with 334 years of correctional experience, that the current administration has abandoned their responsibilities as jail administrators. The administration displays indifference, inefficiency and neglect in their duties, as well as conduct unbecoming of their positions.”
The letter indicates the most recent resignations of corrections officers “have left the facility dangerously undermanned” and “extremely unsafe.”
A survey finished Monday said 65 percent of the officers are seeking other employment, and 88 percent of those remaining feel the facility is unsafe, the letter reads.
The lack of direction, combined with short staffing, unsafe conditions and an inability to lead have resulted in low morale among officers, the letter continues. Low morale also is directly reflected in the excessive amount of sick time that officers are using. The call-offs and the numbers of those who quit have caused mandatory overtime at an unprecedented rate, and “the overtime results in an extreme burden to the taxpayer as well as the work force,” the letter states.
The letter alleges management have continuously shown a propensity to retaliate against officers who attempt to improve the facility and working conditions.
“The jail administration’s inability to manage has created a dangerous working environment and needs to be addressed immediately, before there is a loss of life,” the letter said.
“The information in there, and coming from the union that there is concern that there are safety issues and a lack of confidence in the leadership, creates stress and concern,” said Spielvogel, who tried to address the issue last year. A vote to terminate the warden, Brian Covert, and deputy warden, Thomas Hilton, in June 2020, did not get enough support from the board.
Since then, the county has struggled with training new people as part-time and full-time corrections officers to try to make sure the facility is fully staffed. In the last year, she estimated 20 officers have quit — many of them part-timers but at least four were full-time with 15 years or more experience.
She pointed out that the mandates at the jail have been difficult for the new officers, “and it’s not what they thought it would be. There is a concern that the older officers are leaving as well. The big concern is safety, and it’s enough of a concern that we need to address it and get the board together and see what we can come up with.”
Spielvogel said the prison board will address the letter. She hasn’t spoken with jail management yet.
“I would like the board to come together as a group to discuss this,” she said. “I don’t want to make a decision or question anyone on my own without other members of the board being there.”
As prison board president, she can schedule a meeting but any action needs to be a consensus of the board members.
A contingency of Lawrence County jail employees told the prison board in March 2020 they have been treated poorly and harassed by their fellow corrections officers. They were advised to file complaints about specific incidents at the time.
The board voted in June of that year to fire Covert and Hilton, but only Spielvogel, Sheriff Perry Quahliero and Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd cast yes votes. The majority of votes to keep them in their jobs were by now-retired Controller David Gettings, President Judge Dominick Motto, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and Commissioner Dan Vogler.
Corrections officer Matt West, a union steward who has worked 10 years at the jail, said the inmates typically are locked down in cells most of the day, and not common areas, since the June 1 riot because of a lack of manpower.
“The jail riot was the result of something that kept snowballing,” he said. “The ultimate goal here is to get a better, safer facility for everybody, inmates and officers alike.”
