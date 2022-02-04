Thank you for your January 28, 2022, article “Led by Laurel grad, Friends of Tonga providing relief aid” highlighting the humanitarian work of Laurel High School graduate Michael Hassett and the Friends of Tonga in the aftermath of the devastating tsunami that struck the island nation.
Friends of Tonga is one of many volunteer affiliate organizations of the National Peace Corps Association, which is dedicated to supporting the lifelong commitment to service by our alumni. As the coming months will mark the resumption of Peace Corps Volunteers returning to service, the dedication of Michael Hassett and other Tonga returned volunteers is a reminder that joining the Peace Corps is only a starting point in their service, and that those who served in the Peace Corps continue to be a powerful force for good, for many years to come.
Glenn Blumhorst
President & CEO,
National Peace Corps Association
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.