The thief cometh not, but to steal and to kill, and destroy; I am come that they might have life and have it more abundantly. John 10:10.
See, Satan needs a way to hide from his evil works so he uses a mask. He used a serpent in the Garden of Eden. Surely you won’t die. Genesis 3:4. What a filthy liar, he tricked her. We all know the results.
It was only an apple, oh really? Just like at Halloween, we go trick-or-treating with our mask on so nobody knows who we are. But it’s all in fun for the most part.
Bank robbers wear masks so we can’t identify them. In the wild, wild west stage coach and bank robbers wore masks. That’s right, so you don’t know who they are. You see, Satan has lots of masks in his filthy closet. How about the mask of alcohol, go ahead have another one, can’t hurt nothing on and on. Drunkards will not inherit the Kingdom of God. Corinthians 6:10. Read the chapter. Mask of drugs, try some, what a liar. Mask of lies, little white lie won’t hurt, oh really? Revelation 21:8. And all liars, shall have their part in the lake of fire and brimstone: which is the second death. Read the whole verse. Mask of a thief, mask of fornication, mask of idolatry it goes on and on. How about a spirit mask of religion? As long as you never come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. There’s two roads, one’s narrow if you stay on it will lead you to heaven through Christ.
The other one’s wide and leading to destruction. Read Matthew 7:13-14. Know God’s word 2nd Timothy 2:15. Study to show thyself approved unto God, a work man that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Art Herb
New Castle
