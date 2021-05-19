Two key high school teachers are leaving the New Castle Area School District.
The school board at its regular meeting Monday accepted the retirements of English teacher Lou Abraham and biology teacher Leah Ann Williams. Abraham has been with the district for 20 years, and Williams has been teaching at New Castle High for 21 years.
Williams has been instrumental for several years in working with the students and their projects for the Junior Science Academy on the regional level at Slippery Rock University and at a state level. The district typically yields first-place winners in the academy on the regional level, who go on to compete at state.
Both teachers are retiring under the district's early retirement incentive, and their last days will be June 10. Under the incentive, they will each receive $20,000 payable in three installments over three years, business manager Joseph Ambrosini explained. That payment is in addition to a $20,000 incentive they receive for early retirement in the teacher contract.
He emphasized that their retirement represents a savings to the district because they were at the top of their salary scale.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said that because biology is a core subject, that position is likely to be filled. She said the English position will be filled depending upon enrollment figures.
In other personnel matters, the board:
•Approved the hiring of Michael Mozzocio as a computer technician on an as-needed basis, retroactive to May 1. He will be compensated at $15 per hour. His pay will be covered by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant allocated under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
•Accepted the retirement resignations of three secretaries, Tina Izzo and Cheryl Panella, both effective June 30, and Cindy Verdi, effective June 16.
•Hired Darrell Holmes, on a temporary basis, as compliance safety and security officer, from May 4 through June 30 at a pay of $22.50 per hour for up to 7.5 hours per day.
•Hired five individuals for the district's after-school program. Shalanda Bentel was hired as a power hour teacher at $19 per hour, for up to two hours per day, effective April 12. Ashlee Maggie, Connie Colucci and Joyce Deck were hired as cafeteria workers. Maggie will receive $16 per hour and Colucci and Deck's pay will be $15 per hour; Marcie Powell was named as a substitute cafeteria worker at a pay of $15 per hour as needed, and Tony Bucci was hired at $14 per day as a security officer.
•Named Hannah Grippo to the district's substitute teacher list for grades kindergarten through 4.
