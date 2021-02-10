Holy Spirit Parish and the Mahoning Township Fire Department will be offering their traditional Lenten fish fries this year.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all meals will be take-out only.
The fire department will be serving from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent, starting Feb. 19, at its station in Edinburg. There will be a choice of baked or fried fish, or a baked or fried fish sandwich.
For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
Holy Spirit also plans fish dinners during the Fridays of Lent, starting Feb. 19 and ending March 26.
The meals will be available at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive in Mahoningtown; and St. James the Apostle Church, 4019 Route 422 in Pulaski.
Orders must be placed in advance. For St. Vincent de Paul, call (724) 652-5538 between 4 and 6 p.m. on the Tuesdays of Lent.
For St. James the Apostle, call (724) 654-7076, also between 4 and 6 p.m. on Lenten Tuesdays.
Curbside pickup at both sites will be Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and 4 to 6 p.m. for dinner.
At each site, the lunch menu will include a baked for fried fish sandwich and french fries for $8. Dinners will cost $10 each and include baked or fried fish, or shrimp; a choice of two sides (mac and cheese, french fries or beans); coleslaw; bread and butter; and dessert.
Also available are quarts of pasta e fagioli and haluski, for $6 and $8, respectively.
