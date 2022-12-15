The Mohawk Area School District will be looking for a new superintendent.
Dr. Michael Leitera told The News he is resigning as district superintendent and taking a position as a chief executive officer with another Pennsylvania public school.
Leitera was first hired as Mohawk’s superintendent in July 2015.
“Leaving is certainly bittersweet, and I am making the change that I feel will benefit my family and provide new professional challenges,” Leitera said in an email. “I am forever grateful to the board for the opportunity to work with the wonderful educators in the district.”
Prior to coming to Lawrence County, Leitera was superintendent for the South Butler County School District from January 2011 to June 2015. He was also a principal in the Riverside School District for six years and taught social studies for nine years in the Seneca Valley School District.
Leitera also served as the superintendent of record for the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center Joint Operating Committee.
“I have been amazed and bolstered by their work ethic and willingness to take new and different educational opportunities,” said Leitera, who plans to remain with the district during the transition to a new superintendent.
“I hope that we as a team have made some innovations that will be impactful for students in years to come. I will always have “Warrior Pride” and wish everyone in the school and school community the best of everything in the future. This has been an incredible experience and my greatest thanks goes out to the students of the district.”
