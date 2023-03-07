State Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence) announced Monday she will soon be reintroducing legislation that would allow independents to vote in primary elections.
The proposed legislation was previously first introduced in the 2021-22 legislative session as House Bill 1369.
Brown said there are currently more than 740,000 registered, unaffiliated voters in the commonwealth, with the legislation to allow independents to vote in the ballot of the party of their choosing.
Currently, Pennsylvania operates under a closed primary, meaning only registered party voters are allowed to vote in primary elections.
Brown also announced Tuesday she and Reps. Mike Jones and Morgan Cephas will be co-sponsoring legislation to reintroduce the Dignity for Incarcerated Women bill.
It was previously introduced during the last legislative session as House Bill 1419.
If passed, with common sense exceptions, the bill would, among other things, prohibit the shackling of pregnant women, prohibit solitary confinement of pregnant women, provides up to three days of of post-delivery bonding time with the mother and child, prohibits full body searches of incarcerated females by male guards and provides appropriate amounts of feminine hygiene products at no cost.
